Short circuit kills elderly woman, 5 children in Ghaziabad's Loni

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Six people including an elderly woman and five children were on Monday killed due to a short circuit at their house in Ghaziabad's Loni.

"An elderly women and five children lost their lives following a short circuit in their residence," said Ajay Shankar Pandey, District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.

He said that the refrigerator kept in the house was burnt to ashes due to the short circuit.

Police are currently investigating the matter. (ANI)

