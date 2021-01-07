Short circuit occurred at ICU ward in Guntur's GGH, no injuries reported

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): A minor incident of a short circuit took place near the ICU ward at Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur on Wednesday night. However, nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

Kothapet police station circle inspector SVS Rajasekhar Reddy said that the incident took place at around 9:45 pm on Wednesday.



"On Wednesday at around 9.05 PM a small incident of the short circuit took place near ICU ward in the hospital took place. An oxygen pipe passing nearby is partially damaged and oxygen supply to the ward is stopped. There are 15 COVID or likely to be COVID patients in that ward. Hospital staff informed the matter to us. By the time we reached, the patients were shifted to another ward as a precautionary measure," Reddy told ANI.

"Later the oxygen pipe is fixed and patients are shifted back to their ward. There was no major fire except some sparks and minor smoke. Nobody is injured. As a precautionary measure the hospital authorities called us," he added.

The police official said that everything is normal, now and there is nothing to worry or panic about. (ANI)

