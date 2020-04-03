Shortage of grains at Noida ration shops hits poor hard

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Even after waiting for long, people returned empty-handed from the ration shops here on Friday amid the national lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

Seema, one of the slum dwellers, said that they are facing immense problems due to the nonavailability of ration. "We are helpless. Even at the time of lockdown, we have to go out to get ration but we are not getting ration," Seema told ANI.

Although the time to get rations is 11 am, Seema and others were in the queue since 7:30 am. To make matter worse, the ration was finished within two hours.

Shanti Devi, another slum-dweller, said: "Even though we line up outside the shop in the morning, the ration is not available. Even if we get ration, then we get less than the prescribed quantity."

Mohammed Naseem, who lives in the slum, said that last month they got 25 kg of ration for six people, while 5 kg of the ration is available for one person. "We have been in the line since morning even at the time of lockdown," he said.

He added: "To get the ration, we have to stand in line on the second day as well. What is worse is that there is no guarantee whether we will get the ration or not."

The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown, imposed by the Centre to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2,301 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 2,088 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 56 deaths. (ANI)

