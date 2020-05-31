Shortage of labour, lack of demands hits Industries in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Industries in Dehradun are unable to increase their production due to labour shortage and lack of demand in the market amid the lockdown imposed to curb COVID-19.

The shortage of manpower is because most the labourers have rushed back to their respective villages due to the scare of lethal infection.

"People who are running small business are facing problems as there is a shortage of labour. The production cycle has also got disturbed along with the wholesale market. Industries which are situated in the Red Zone are majorly hit," said Indian Industries Association (IIA) President Uttarakhand Pankaj Gupta while speaking to ANI.

"There has been a terrific disruption in industrialization and it will take time to bring it back on track," he added.

"There is a lack of raw material, liquidity and market in small scale industries, similarly there is a lack of labourers in medium and large scale industries. Only 8000-9000 industries have opened we have incurred loss of around Rs 15,000 crore," said Gupta.

He said that electronics, electrical goods, shoes, pen companies etc are incurring heavy losses. Gupta further informed that at present

"They are only producing 15 to 25 per cent of their capacities," he added.

"They are not getting orders from major states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra." (ANI)

