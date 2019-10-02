'Should be back to normal soon', says Twitter as users experience glitches

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Microblogging website Twitter, on Wednesday, faced glitches with many users experiencing problems in posting content over the social media platform.

Acknowledging the issues, Twitter also gave out a statement urging its users to keep patience as it works on a solution.

"We have been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon," the tweet by Twitter Support's official handle read.

According to Downdetector, a site which tracks outages, the users from India, the USA among other countries are facing difficulties in uploading images, polls along with their tweet.

The social networking app had earlier crashed on August 21 for an hour and affected places in India, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Areas in South America, Europe and North America were also hit by the outage.

Twitter users were greeted with this message "Something went wrong, try again".

Back in August, Twitter had went down on all platforms including Android, iOS apps. (ANI)

