AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Source: LSTV)

Should Kashmiris sacrifice themselves instead of lambs on Eid: Owaisi in LS

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Lashing out at the Centre over the security restrains in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the scrapping of Article 370, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday asked if Kashmiris, instead of sacrificing lambs, should sacrifice themselves on Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated across India on August 12 (Monday).
"What will happen on Eid? Eid is on Monday. Are you (government) assuming that Kashmiris instead of sacrificing lamb should sacrifice themselves? If you want that, I am sure they will do that; they have been doing that for so long," Owaisi said in Lok Sabha during a debate on the measures taken with regard to Jammu and Kashmir.
Reiterating his opposition to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and abrogation of Article 370, Owaisi claimed that BJP has "breached the Constitution."
"Definitely, BJP has lived up to the electoral promise in their manifesto, but you (BJP) have not lived up to your constitutional duties. You have indulged in breach of a constitutional promise of Article 370," Owaisi said.
He also claimed that the government is willing to speak to Nagas, who are asking for much more, but not to Kashmiris. "The government has made Srinagar into West Bank," the parliamentarian said while demanding the release of Kashmiris.
A resolution removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state and the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.
Earlier today, Shah moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019, The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:39 IST

