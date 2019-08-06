Should Kashmiris sacrifice themselves instead of lambs on Eid: Owaisi in LS

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:32 IST

Article 370 revoked: Akhilesh seeks govt's response on status of PoK

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A day after the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the government should clarify if Pakistan occupied Kashmir is a part of India or not.