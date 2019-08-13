Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Shouldn't get too concerned: Army Chief on Pak deployment along LoC

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the deployment of troops by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) is more of a "precautionary measure", adding that one shouldn't get "too concerned" about it.
"If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, that is his choice. Everybody does precautionary deployments; we should not get too concerned about it. As far as the Army and other services are concerned, we have to be always prepared," Rawat told ANI when asked about reports of increased deployment of troops along the LoC.
General Rawat opined that with the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir through the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in the Valley will go back to normal and the Army can once again go back to having a cordial relationship with the public.
"We will stay with the public even after the removal of Article 370. One should know how the Army and the common public used to live together in Jammu and Kashmir in the '70s and '80s. We used to meet without guns and if everything stays normal we will once again go back to having that relationship," Rawat said.
The Parliament passed a resolution withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir last week. It also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, whereby Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:11 IST

Need freedom to travel and meet people, not aircraft: Rahul...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): We need freedom to travel and meet people, not an aircraft, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:10 IST

SC refuses to pass order on plea seeking restoring communication...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass an order on a plea seeking withdrawal of undeclared curfew/restrictions and all other regressive measures including blocking of phone lines, internet and news channels from Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Arti

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:05 IST

Air Marshal SK Ghotia visits flood-affected Belgaum in Karnataka

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): With Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying out rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of Karnataka, Air Marshal S K Ghotia, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command of IAF on Tuesday visited the Airmen Training School here to review the tasks ta

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:04 IST

Maharashtra: 14 children injured after bus skids off road in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): 14 school children were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:56 IST

BJP now main opposition party in Sikkim with 10 SDF MLAs joining its fold

New Delhi (India), August 13 (ANI) In a major blow to former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Changing, 10 of his Sikkim Democratic Front's (SDF) 13 MLAs on Tuesday merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party here at party's headquarters.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:50 IST

Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll from Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the by-poll to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:48 IST

Delhi Metro issues advisory for Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): On Independence day, only selected gates at four Delhi Metro Violet Line stations- Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be open for entry and exit. The remaining services of the Delhi Metro Rail network will remain unaffected.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:42 IST

SC asks Centre to maintain Aadhaar-like secrecy for Assam NRC data

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Considering the Citizenship Act and rules, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Centre to maintain Aadhaar-like secrecy for the data in Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:40 IST

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Tharoor over 'Hindu...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A Kolkata court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor for a remark he had made last year regarding the formation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:39 IST

SC asks Noida, Greater Noida authorities to start flats...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to start registration of flats in favour of Amrapali homebuyers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:31 IST

CBSE's fee hike decision 'casteist', 'anti-poor', says Mayawati

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Calling the Central Board of Secondary Education's move to increase examination fee for board examinations "anti-poor", BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said the decision should be reversed immediately.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:29 IST

Delhi: EC meeting on delimitation of J-K Assembly begins

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to discuss the different aspects of delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly began on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl