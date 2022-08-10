Shouldn't hesitate to break laws coming in way of poor's welfare; bureaucrats only have to say 'yes', says Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday stated that there should be no hesitation in breaking such a law "even 10 times" which comes in the way of the welfare of the poor, adding that this is what Mahatma Gandhi said.

Gadkari's remarks came at an event in Maharashtra University of Health Sciences in Nagpur.



"I know that no law comes in the way of the welfare of the poor, if such a law has to be broken even 10 times, we should not hesitate, this is what Mahatma Gandhi said," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister, on the occasion, also recalled how he dealt with a problem when Manohar Joshi headed the Maharashtra government in 1995, and said that the bureaucrats will have to say "yes sir" to "whatever the ministers are saying" and implement them.

"I always tell the officers (bureaucrats), that the government will not work according to what you say, you only have to say "Yes Sir". You have to implement whatever we (ministers) are saying, government will work according to us," he said. (ANI)

