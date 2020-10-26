Show-cause notice against Jitu Patwari for MCC violation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The returning officer of Sanwer has issued a show-cause notice against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for allegedly violating model code of conduct after he said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not even worth the dust of former CM Kamal Nath's feet.

Patwari has been asked to give an explanation in 48 hours after the returning officer found his remark in violation of model code of conduct.

The notice was issued based on the complaint of in-charge of BJP's war centre in Indore Umesh Sharma.



Addressing the election meeting in Mandhata of Khandwa district on October 24, Patwari said: "Ye Anil, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata. ye apan naam sunte hain bade bade udyogpatiyon ke, inko toh yoon phone lagate hain. Ye vyaktitva hai Kamal Nath ji ka, Shivraj Singh toh unke paero ki dhool bhi nahi hai (Anil, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata.... we hear the names of big businessmen, he (Kamal Nath) calls them.... this is Kamal Nath's personality. Shivraj Singh is not even the dust of former congress leader Kamal Nath's feet)."

Polling on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bye-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier. (ANI)

