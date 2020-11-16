Show-cause notice issued to cop seen reiterating 'Sholay' dialogue in viral video

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a dramatic scene, a police officer has been spotted blasting off the dialogue of a popular Bollywood movie from a megaphone mounted on his police jeep in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, in what appears to be an attempt to maintain law and order in the area.

KL Dangi, the police officer who was seen in a video doing rounds on the internet, is the in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. The cop was heard saying an altered version of the dialogue of 'Gabbar' from the movie 'Sholay'.

"Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega. (When a child cries even as far as 50 km away from Kalyanpura, their mothers tell them to go to sleep or Dangi will come)," Dangi was heard saying.



According to officials, a show-cause notice has been issued to the cop.

"A video of Dangi has gone viral on the internet. A show-cause notice has been issued to him. Further action will be taken in the matter after a preliminary enquiry," Jhabua Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anand Singh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

