Showcause notice to SRL Ltd for showing wrong COVID test results

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj has issued a show-cause notice to SRL Ltd for showing the COVID-19 test results of some patients as positive on its website though the actual results were negative.

Issuing a notice on August 12, the chief medical officer said, "A lab in Prayagraj took samples of Anil Kumar Singh, Nisha Madan, Poonam Yadav, Roopa Devi and Shyam Narayam and the COVID test results were negative. But the portal showed the results as positive which created confusion in their minds."

"It would have been a disaster if the health department was not informed. The company must explain at the earliest why the lab should not be closed due to this act of negligence," the notice said.

While there are a total of 1,31,763 confirmed COVID cases in Uttar Pradesh till now, 48,998 cases are currently active. As many as 80,589 patients have recovered while 2,176 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

