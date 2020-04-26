Showed pass, but they verbally abused me, says Indore man who was made to do sit-ups

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): The man who was made to do squats on road here for allegedly flouting the lockdown guidelines as security personnel flagged him down while he was driving his luxuary car, said that even after he showed his pass officials verbally abused him.

"I was returning home from company when I was stopped. I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they don't listened. I then followed their orders. They filmed it, cracked jokes and then asked me to leave," said Sanskar Daryani who was cruising through the streets of the city, during coronavirus lockdown, in his Porsche two-seater and was flagged down at the Bapat intersection by a member of the Municipal Security Committee.

A video of the entire incident shot on a mobile phone has surfaced on social media, in which the man is seen holding his ears and doing sit-ups while a member of the security, dressed in black and donning a mask looks on.

Following this, the car driver, son of city-based industrialist Deepak Daryani, put out a video message in which he alleged that despite possessing a curfew pass he was stopped by Municipal Security Committee member who did not give him a hearing even once.

Meanwhile, Sanskar Daryani's father and Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh have written to the DIG Indore and complained about the incident. They have called for an inquiry into the incident and action against the Municipal Security Committee officials involved. (ANI)

