Showers lash Delhi-NCR, traffic snarls annoy office goers

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Monsoon has truly set in the national capital, which has begun to witness heavy downpour this week. However while the rain has provided relief from the sweltering heat, it has also resulted in a slower movement of traffic, with congestion and snarls in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted continuous rainfall for the city for the next two days with the possibility of minimum and maximum temperatures settling at 24 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius respectively.

Traffic snarls were seen in major areas such as RK Puram, DND Flyover and Mehrauli road, Dhaula Kuan and Najafgarh road among others.

Several commuters took to social media sites to vent their anger about the prevailing situation, including lashing out at cab drivers who were making the most of the situation by inflating their rates.

Rainfall is predicted to continue as the monsoon trough is passing via the National Capital territory.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the Monsoon trough will start shifting northwards after 48 hours, thus leading to an increase in the rainfall activities over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Northwest Uttar Pradesh.

According to weathermen, this, howerver, will lead to a reduction in the Monsoon rains over Delhi and NCR area. The isolated localised spell of rain may occur due to the presence of high humidity in the atmosphere. Moreover, the convective clouds may develop, thus giving on and off short spells of rain. (ANI)

