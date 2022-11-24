Shraddha murder: Aaftab undergoing Polygraph test, says FSL

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in the national capital, was undergoing a Polygraph test, the director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini informed on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, the director of FSL, Rohini, Deepa Verma said a team of experts will decide when the Narco test will be conducted.

She added that not much information can be shared currently.

"The Polygraph test is underway, there can be more sessions. We cannot divulge more information at this point. A team of experts will decide when the Narco test will be conducted," she said.

According to FSL sources, Aaftab's polygraph test is being conducted by three persons -- an expert and two support staff. Once the test is complete, the FSL team will submit its report, the sources said, adding that the team will try to complete the test by Thursday itself, because of which it might go on for a bit longer.

Delhi Police sources also informed ANI that Aaftab had told police that he used multiple weapons to dismember Shraddha's body.

Over the last few days, the police had recovered five large knives which have been sent for forensic tests.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Police sources told ANI that Aaftab underwent a Perceptual Ability Test (PAT), which is a psychological analysis test, at the Rohini lab.

"Accused has been behaving very normally and smoothly from the beginning. So, it was important to get his polygraph and narco tests done. This is a long process. Even if our custody ends, the narco test could also be done in judicial custody," said a Delhi Police source.

Aaftab is currently in police custody.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended his police custody by four more days.

Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur. (ANI)