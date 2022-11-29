Shraddha murder case: Accused Aaftab taken for polygraph test again, amid high security

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was on Tuesday bought for the fifth time to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office here in the national capital amid high security, a day after the Delhi Police van carrying him was attacked by some sword-wielding men.

Border Security Force (BSF) security has been deployed outside the FSL office, where Aaftab has been brought for polygraph tests.

Delhi Police is probing the murder case in which Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces in May this year. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in forested areas in Delhi and Gurugram.



Police had earlier submitted in court that Aaftab was giving misleading answers to questions.

FSL Director Sanjeev Gupta told ANI that the polygraph test of Aaftab may continue on Tuesday as well.

"The expert team is conducting polygraph tests. Today's session will be completed soon. We may need to continue the test on Tuesday as well. Once our tests are completed, the narco test will be conducted," he said.

Last evening some sword-wielding men attempted to attack the police van carrying Aaftab, outside the FSL office when Aaftab was being escorted by police after his polygraph tests were done for the day.

A polygraph test on Aaftab held on Sunday could not be completed.

The first session of the polygraph test on Aaftab was deferred after his "ill health". The second session of the test, which was to be held on November 23, was also deferred after Poonawala reportedly "fell ill". The second and third sessions were conducted on November 25 and 26 respectively.

The Delhi Police has been allowed by a court to conduct a narcoanalysis test on the Aaftab. However, the test will only be conducted after the polygraph test is done.

Notably, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawala on November 12 this year on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint. Acting on a complaint from Shraddha's father the Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning on disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in the chopping of the body. Police said that Aftab, after doing a search of the shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. (ANI)