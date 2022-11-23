Shraddha murder case: Aftab Poonawalla goes through polygraph tests at FSL

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Aftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, on Tuesday left the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini as the Delhi Police began court-sanctioned polygraph tests to take the probe forward.

Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha, his live-in partner, to death and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

The process for the polygraph test on Aaftab began at the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), informed Delhi Police sources on Tuesday.



"Pre-med sessions and scientific sessions for Aftab's polygraph test leading up to the polygraph test are underway," said FSL officials on Tuesday.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet on ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed. (ANI)