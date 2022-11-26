Shraddha murder case: Court sends Aaftab to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi's Saket Court has sent Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, to judicial custody for 13 days.

Delhi Police is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case in which she was strangulated to death by her live-in partner Aaftab who then allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces before dumping it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital.

"Police have initiated the legal process for the production of Aaftab for further proceedings in the Polygraph Test," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Zone II.

Meanwhile, a narco test on Aaftab is likely to be conducted on November 28, sources said on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police confirmed that the polygraph test of Aaftab could not be conducted.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law and Order) Delhi Police, said, "Polygraph test of the accused Aaftab Amin in Mehrauli police station case FIR No 659/22 under section 365/302/201 IPC could not be held today".

Delhi Police has taken DNA samples of Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar on November 16, so that the dumped body parts and blood sample can be matched.

Delhi Police has also confirmed that during the course of the investigation, blood stains were found in the kitchen of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla's flat in Delhi's Chhatarpur. The blood samples were sent for examination to ascertain whose blood it was.

The Delhi Police had earlier informed that the DNA test report of the victim's body has not been received by the police. "DNA test report (of victim's body parts) has not been received by the police", said Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Zone II.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aaftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint. Delhi Police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that Aftab, after searching in shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes.

Meanwhile, the Southern District Police of Delhi had on November 17 contacted their Eastern counterparts in a bid to match the DNA sample of chopped body parts including a human head which the latter had recovered earlier in June.

According to the sources, the East Delhi Police had found a chopped head and hand in the Trilokpuri area of Pandav Nagar police station of the national capital in June this year, which was nearly a month after Shraddha was murdered (on May 18).

Later, the body parts found in East Delhi were sent for a DNA test, and the forensic report is awaited, as per the Delhi Police statement. (ANI)