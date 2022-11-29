New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Delhi Court has given permission to Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on the Shraddha Walker accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on December 1.
Special CP (law and order) Sagar Preet Hooda had earlier today said that Delhi Police will seek permission from the court for the test.
The Saket court has allowed the plea of Delhi Police on December 1.
More Details awaited. (ANI)
Shraddha murder case: Delhi court permits narco test on Aaftab Poonawala on December 1
ANI | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 13:21 IST
