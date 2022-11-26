Shraddha murder case: Delhi Court sends Aaftab to judicial custody after interrogation

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Friday sent Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, an accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, to judicial custody after police interrogation. He was produced through video conferencing from Ambedkar Hospital.

Delhi Police interrogated Aaftab for 14 days.

The Court conducted the hearing through video conferencing and sent Aaftab to 13 days of judicial custody, sources said.

Aaftab will be kept in Tihar Jail no. 4.

Due to security reasons, he will be kept in a separate cell in the jail. His cell will also be monitored for 24 hours through CCTV cameras.

Earlier, the Court on Tuesday morning extended the police custody of Aftab for the next 4 days in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. He was produced physically in a special hearing after the expiry of 5 days of police custody.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla in a special hearing had extended the police custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla after hearing the submission of the investigation officer in the matter.

The court asked Aaftab about his well-being and the use of 3-degree measures by the police. Aaftab had told the court that he is fine and cooperating in the investigation. He also appreciated the police and said no third-degree measures was used.

According to Legal Aid Counsel Abinash Kumar, Aaftab told the court that the victim used to provoke him and what happened was in the heat of the moment. The counsel told off camera.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigation is underway and Aaftab was to be taken to some places.

Abinash Kumar had said that he opposed the extension of remand.

During the hearing, Aaftab said that he was feeling difficulty recalling the incident as he is new to all these places. He also got the site plan of a pond prepared where he allegedly threw the pieces of the body.

The court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore on November 18, had allowed the application for a polygraph test of Aaftab.

Delhi Police had moved a lower court to seek permission for conducting the polygraph test of Aaftab Amin Poonawala. Delhi Police said he gave misleading answers to questions and misled the investigation.

This is the second scientific examination Delhi police sought to conduct on Aaftab.

Earlier the court on Thursday ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab within five days. The court directed the IO not to use any third-degree measures.

Metropolitan magistrate Vijayshree Rathore had also allowed the application seeking permission for Narco analysis test of accused Aaftab.

The court had allowed the plea after noting the consent of the accused through Legal Aid Counsel Harshit Sagar. The accused was produced through video conferencing.

The FSL, Rohini is directed to allow the IO for conducting the Narco Analysis Test of Aaftab within five days, the court said in an order passed on Thursday.

The Court had also directed the Investigation Officer (IO) not to use any other third-degree measures. During the proceedings, Aaftab was explained the meaning of the Narcos Analysis Test and the consequences thereof.

The court on Thursday also extended the police custody of Aaftab.

According to sources, Delhi Police had submitted before the court that Aaftab is to be taken to Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh where he went with Shraddha.

Delhi Police also submitted that further custodial interrogation of Aaftab is required to unearth the entire case and to collect the evidence.

Earlier, the court had allowed applications seeking the appearance of Aftab through VC.

Delhi police submitted that as per the information some religious outfits and miscreants may attack the accused. In these scenarios, it would not be appropriate to produce the accused in the courtroom.

The court thereafter said the application for seeking an extension of police custody will be taken up through video conferencing. (ANI)