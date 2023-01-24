Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police files 6,629-page chargesheet against Aaftab

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a "voluminous" 6,629-page chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawalla in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The Saket court is likely to take cognizance of the chargesheet on February 7.

The investigation officer filed the chargesheet before the Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.

The investigating officer informed the court that the chargesheet contains 6,629 pages including the annexures. Following this, the judge said, "it is voluminous."

Aaftab was produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of his judicial custody. Aaftab told the court that he wants to change his counsel advocate MS Khan.

After the proceedings, the court extended the judicial custody of Aaftab till February 7.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 302, 201 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court listed the matter for cognizance of the chargesheet on February 7. The court also directed to physically produce Aaftab Poonawalla on the next date of hearing.

Notably, Delhi Police filed the chargesheet before the expiry of 90 days after its investigation.

During the investigation, Delhi Police conducted the narco analysis test, polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aaftab.

According to sources, more than 150 witnesses were examined and their statements have been recorded. The Police also collected the voice sample of Aaftab.

Aaftab has been in custody since November 12, 2022, after his arrest in the case. He is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May 2022 in the Mehrauli area. After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces.

While seeking permission to obtain the voice sample, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted before the court that the voice sample is required to investigate the matter.

The court on December 23, 2022, allowed the Delhi Police plea seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Aftab.

Sources said Delhi police had some videos and audio related to the case. Delhi Police wanted to obtain a voice sample of Aaftab to examine that evidence.

Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same. (ANI)