Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police records statement of victim's close friend in Maharashtra

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi Police team that arrived in Maharashtra's Vasai to probe the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case in which her live-in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala had allegedly strangulated Walker to death and chopped her body into 35 pieces, dumped it in the Chhatarpur area of the national capital, on Friday recorded the statement of Laxman Nadar, a close friend of Shraddha.

A team of Delhi Police arrived at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Friday to investigate the case.

According to sources, it took around 4-5 hours to record the statement of Laxman. Further Delhi Police team also recorded a statement of the owner of the house where Shraddha and Aftab used to live on rent before going to Delhi.

Pertinent to mention, before going to Delhi, Shraddha used to live in a rented house in the Vasai area of Palghar district.

A senior officer of Manikpur police station said that the local police would provide all necessary help to Delhi Police team.

Sources said Delhi Police also tried to contact Aftab's family with the help of Manikpur police station but Aftab's father's mobile number went switched off and the family could not be contacted.

Delhi Police will also record the statements of Shraddha's friends who were in contact with Shraddha since 2019. Further, police will also interrogate the manager of the call centre where Shraddha used to work.

Delhi Police last week solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab Poonawala killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing off her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching on Google, cleaned blood stained from the floor with some chemicals and disposed stained clothes. He shifted the body in bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aaftab Poonawala within five days in the Shraddha Walker murder case. (ANI)