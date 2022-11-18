Shraddha Murder case: Police make efforts to retrieve chats of accused with victim and friends

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): A day after a Delhi court extended the police custody of Aftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused in the horrific Shraddha Murder case, Delhi police officials are making efforts to retrieve chats of Aftab with Shraddha, and others during the period of the crime.

Officials sources associated with the technical investigation cell of the Delhi police claimed that the Delhi Police is trying to retrieve chats of Aftab with Shraddha and others during the period of crime.

The police may also request social networking and messaging application platforms used by the accused, to share chat details, they said.

Telecom operators will be written to, in order to trace the past locations of Shraddha and Aftab's cell phones, before and after May 18 - the day of the murder, they said.



"Investigators may approach Google to retrieve the internet history of Aftab," they added.

The police are yet to find the weapon used by the accused for chopping the body. The stuff recovered from the house has been sent for forensic examination, said the sources.

The accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla was on Thursday produced before a Delhi court through video conferencing after five days of custody. The court extended his police custody for another five days.

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker. (ANI)

