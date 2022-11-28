Shraddha murder: Fringe outfit in Haridwar demands death for Aaftab

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): Members of a fringe outfit -- Bhagwa Hindu Sena -- on Sunday took out a march in Haridwar demanding that Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, be hanged.

The protest kicked off at Chandracharya Chowk and culminated at Shankar Ashram Chowk.

Vishal Garg, one of the protesters, told ANI that the protest was organised for the 'protection' of the 'Sanatan Dharma'. "This march has been taken out to protect our Sanatana dharma. Aaftab killed our daughter Shraddha and cut her into pieces. We demand that he be hanged."

The outfit also put forward the demand of a 'strict law' to put an end to 'love jihad'.

"Such killers should be hanged at the earliest. We also demand that the government formulate a strict law against love jihad so that such incidents don't happen in future," Garg said.



Shraddha's father had been earlier quoted as saying that he fears that his daughter's murder could be a case of 'love jihad'.

"I suspect love jihad. We demand death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police and the probe is moving in the right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle and didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab," her father Vikas Walker told ANI earlier.

Aaftab is accused of strangling to death his alleged live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into pieces. He is also alleged to have preserved the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10. (ANI)

