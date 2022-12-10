Shraddha Walkar murder: Forensic lab to submit reports on DNA test of bones found in forest soon

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Results of DNA testing of bones retrieved from forest area in the national capital, based on the statement of Aftaab Amin Poonawala who confessed to having killed his live-in girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, may give a new turn to the case, according to Delhi Police.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw, collected from the Mehrauli forest as part of the investigation in Shraddha Walker case are believed to be of the 27-year-old woman.

According to sources, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are likely to release the DNA report sometime this week.



According to police, once the reports arrive, the case can be strongly presented before the court and efforts will be made to get the harshest punishment for the accused Aaftab Poonawala.

Aaftab has been accused of murdering Shraddha and chopping off her body into 35 pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before dumping them. He is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail and the police is busy preparing the charge sheet for the murder.

On Friday, Aftab was presented in the Saket court through video conferencing from where he has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, Aftab was sent to judicial custody for 13 days.

CFSL is examining 13 bones recovered from the forest, traces of blood found in the kitchen, bathroom and bedroom of the house, knife, clothes, mobile and laptop recovered from the house. On the other hand, FSL has to submit the report of Aftab's polygraph and narco test, sources say that all these reports may come soon.

The narco analysis test of Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the gruesome murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, was conducted on Thursday, December 1, at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in the national capital's Rohini. (ANI)

