Shraddhanjali Sthal inaugurated at Jaisalmer War Museum

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General SK Saini, inaugurated the 'Shraddhanjali Sthal' at the Jaisalmer War Museum on Wednesday in the memory of soldiers killed in action.

" The purpose of constructing the Jaisalmer Shraddhanjali Sthal is to pay homage to the martyrs and gallantry award winners of the Indian Army and also to promote in-depth awareness of the sacrifices of the soldiers," the Indian army said in a release.

"The Shraddhanjali Sthal has names of 21 Param Vir Chakra, 53 Ashok Chakra, 214 Mahavir Chakra awardees and 981 martyrs of Rajasthan along with 12 gallantry award winners and 15 martyrs of the district of Jaisalmer engraved in golden letters," it added.

The construction of Shraddhanjali Sthal started under the guidance of the Konark Corps and the Battle Axe Division. The magnificent structure is 16 feet high and 138 feet wide, with 16 feet 'Konark Chakra' in the centre. The structure also has statues of three soldiers.

Jaisalmer War Museum was established on August 24, 2015, and since then it has been evolving continuously.

A number of military and civil dignitaries including Namit Mehta, DC Jaisalmer, Col BS Rathore (Retired) and Kavita Khatri, Chairperson Jaisalmer Municipal Corporation graced the occasion. (ANI)

