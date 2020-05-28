Shramik Express carrying 1,400 passengers departs for North-East states from Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Tuesday flagged off a Shramik Express for North-East states from Vijayawada, carrying 1,400 passengers.

According to Indian Railways, as many as 3,274 Shramik special trains have been run till May 25, ferrying 44 lakh passengers to their home states.

On May 25, 223 Shramik specials carried 2.8 lakh passengers.

The Railways is running the special trains after the Centre granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

