Shramik Special carrying over 1,200 people leaves for UP from Amritsar Railway Station

Amritsar-Punjab-Train(Punjab) [India], May 16 (ANI): A 'Shramik Special' train carrying over 1,200 migrant workers on board departed Amritsar Railway Station for Basti in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

On May 15, the government said that 12 lakhs passengers have reached their home states by "Shramik Special" trains", which were introduced to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lockdown. (ANI)

