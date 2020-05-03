Shramik special train carrying 977 migrants leaves Nagpur for Lucknow

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): A Shramik special train carrying 977 people, mainly migrant workers, left Nagpur for Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Nagpur, Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut said, "The migrant workers have been charged Rs 505 for the journey which is very unfair."

"The Central government should have paid for their tickets from PM CARES Fund. I have personally paid Rs 5 lakh for their tickets," he said.

The State Health Department said that a total of 678 new cases of coronavirus and 27 deaths have been reported in the State, today.

According to an official statement, with 678 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the State has spiked to 12,974 and the cumulative death toll stands at 548.

The statement further read that 115 COVID-19 patients were discharged in different parts of the State on Sunday and a total of 2,115 people have been discharged till date. (ANI)

