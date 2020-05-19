Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): A Kerala-Rajasthan Shramik special train derailed near Padil in Mangaluru in the wee hours on Tuesday.
The incident took place at around 2 am today. No injuries were reported.
The train resumed its journey after the derailed engine was replaced, while the track restoration work is underway. (ANI)
Shramik special train derails in Karnataka
ANI | Updated: May 19, 2020 20:04 IST
