Shramik Special trains to now run without needing permission from receiving states

New Delhi [India]], May 20 (ANI): The Shramik Special trains, being run to enable the return of migrant workers to their native places, will not need permission from the receiving states, according to Indian Railways official on Wednesday.

"Shramik special trains now need no permit from receiving states. This will cut short the communication time between the states and decisions can be taken faster," RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director told ANI here.

He further added that the Railways had plied a record 204 Shramik Special trains on Tuesday and informed of non-AC trains to be run in the coming days.

"Railways will run 100 pairs (200 return journeys) of non-AC trains from June 1. Only online ticket booking will be available for these trains. A schedule of these trains will be released soon. Yesterday, a record 204 Shramik special trains were run," Bajpai said.

The Ministry of Railways had earlier announced Shramik Special trains to run between states and 15 pairs of passenger trains with AC coaches and limited stops from May 12 connecting Delhi to different cities in the country. (ANI)

