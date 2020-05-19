Shramik train from Bengaluru arrives in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 (ANI): A Shramik special train from Bengaluru, carrying stranded migrants, arrived at Bhagat ki Kothi railway station in Jodhpur on Tuesday morning.

The train had 400 passengers, who underwent thermal screening before exiting the railway station.

During their journey, they were provided with food and water by the Railway authorities.

The government has allowed operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has now been extended till May 31. (ANI)

