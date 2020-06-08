Shramik special train carrying passengers from Bengaluru leaves for UP on Monday. Photo/ANI
Shramik train with 1,750 passengers from Bengaluru leaves for UP

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 06:10 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): A 'Shramik special train' carrying migrant passengers departed from KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
The train was carrying around 1,750 passengers.
The government has allowed operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

