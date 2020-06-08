Shramik train with 1,750 passengers from Bengaluru leaves for UP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 (ANI): A 'Shramik special train' carrying migrant passengers departed from KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The train was carrying around 1,750 passengers.

The government has allowed operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

