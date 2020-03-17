Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple restricts religious activities in view of COVID-19 outbreak

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): 'Sankeertan' and distribution of 'Balbhog' have been banned at the cave tableau located in Bhandara and Janmasthan complex, as per an order issued by Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple authority.

The temple administration has also issued an advisory for the people, saying that those who are sick should not enter the temple.

"We have issued an advisory and appealed to the people to be vigilant. There has been a huge decline in the number of devotees visiting here in the last week," said an officer associated with Shri Krishna Janmasthan Trust.

Rajiv Srivastava, an officer associated with the Trust, said that the temple administration has closed all areas where the public gather to prevent the spread of infection.

Kapil Sharma, secretary, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Sansthan, has issued an advisory to all priests and employees to follow certain rules as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

"The footfall of devotees has reduced drastically, which has adversely affected our business. If the situation persists, I am afraid I might have to look for another job," said Jugnu Sharma, a sweet seller outside the temple. (ANI)

