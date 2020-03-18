Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended amid coronavirus concerns

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended as a precautionary measure over coronavirus scare, announced Jammy and Kashmir administration on Tuesday.

The administration also banned operations of all interstate buses in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. Operations of all interstate buses, both incoming and outgoing from J&K, are banned from today," announced Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The newly-formed union territory reported three coronavirus cases so far. Meanwhile, according to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, 2615 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance

Earlier in the day, the administration extended J&K Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations 2020 to both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to step up efforts to tackle the disease.

The regulations were extended to the whole of Jammu and Kashmir under the orders of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu which define powers, duties and responsibilities to the surveillance personnel, duties and responsibilities of medical officers and practitioners, enforcement and offences.

The administration banned the entry of foreign tourists in Kashmir.

"Entry of all foreign tourists in Kashmir has been banned as a precautionary measure. #CoronavirusPandemic," District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary tweeted.



A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

