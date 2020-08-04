Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra received donations of over Rs 30 cr so far: Trust treasurer

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received donations of over Rs 30 crores as of August 4, said Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday.

"As per my estimate, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has received over Rs 30 crores as of August 4. By tomorrow we will have an additional fund of Rs 11 crores, raised by Morari Bapu from people residing in India," Giri told ANI.

"Besides Rs 11 crores, Rs 7 crores have also been raised from people living abroad. We can't accept the donation coming from outside until the Trust receives FCRA certification. So the donation of Rs 7 crores will be put on hold till then," he said.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge of the Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on Wednesday.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. (ANI)

