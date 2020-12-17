'Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan' drive to start from Jan 15

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Champat Rai, Vice-President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Secretary-General of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan' drive will run next year from January 15 to February 27.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rai said that the support of every Ram devotee from all over the country will be solicited for the grand temple to be built on the birthplace of Bhagwan Sri Rama in Ayodhya.

"For this, the Kkryakartas of Vishva Hindu Parishad will go from door to door with the venerated saints and the rest of the people of society. In this intensive and extensive campaign from the upcoming Makar Sankranti (January 15, 2021) to Magh-Purnima (February 27), VHP karyakartas would reach out to 110 million families of 400,000 villages of the country and propagate and flourish Ramatwa by connecting the common man directly with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi," Rai said.



"I salute the struggles and sacrifices of innumerable Hindus and called upon every Rama Shar devotee to come forward enthusiastically and proactively for this Ram Kaaj (cause). For this, we need not only funds-contributors but also time-contributors," he added.

On the upcoming Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, he said: "The whole temple will be of stone blocks. Every one of the three floors will be 20 feet high, the length and breadth of the temple will be 360 and 235 feet respectively."

The VHP workers will reach out to every nook and corner of the country to hand out Ram temple literature to people.

In order to maintain transparency in the financial dealings and transactions for construction od Ram temple, the trust has printed coupons and receipts of denominations of INR 10,100, and 1000, he said, adding that karyakartas will issue coupons or receipts according to what society contributes.

The picture of Bhagwan Sri Ram's temple will reach millions of homes, he added. (ANI)

