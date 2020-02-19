Shri Ramayana Express train from March 28

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Indian Railways has launched a special tourist train -- Shri Ramayana Express -- from the national capital, which will start plying from March 28.

According to IRCTC officials, the train will ply from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station. People can also board the train at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareily, and Lucknow.

The tour is 16 nights and 17 days wherein the tourists will be visiting the places included in the Ramayana Circuit of India.

Major places covered during this journey are Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi, Bihar, and Janakpur, Nepal, Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi, Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir, and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag, Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur, Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot, Panchvati at Nasik, Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi and Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram.

The Shri Ramayana Express will have ten coaches which include five sleeper class non-AC coaches and 5 AC 3-Tier coaches. The booking will purely be on first come first take basis, the officials added.

Further, to cover the tourist places of Ramayana Circuit of Sri Lanka along with the Indian Ramayana Circuit, an add-on tour to Sri Lanka has also been launched with limited 40 seats only.

Interested tourists will be required to de-board the Ramayana Express Tourist Train on 15th day at Chennai, that is, on April 11 and from there these tourists will be taken on a flight in economy class by Sri Lankan Airlines to Colombo whereat tourists will be offered a stay for three nights in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

