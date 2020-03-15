Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust appeals devotees to postpone visit to Shirdi amid Corona scare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Sunday appealed to devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"As per the directives of the government, I request the devotees to postpone their visit to Shirdi for a few days," said Arun Dongre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi.

On Saturday, the Siddhivinayak temple located in Prabhadevi has instructed all its employees to wear masks, while hand sanitizers have been provided to everyone inside the temple.



Speaking to ANI, Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Chairman, Adesh Bandekar had said, "We are providing sanitizers to all the devotees in the temple and where they stand in a queue holding the railings, are being cleaned in every 30 minutes."



"We have provided masks to every security guard who comes in contact with people the most and we have taken all the important measures to prevent coronavirus," he had added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.



Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. In India, 107 persons, including foreign nationals were tested positive till March 15 at 12 pm. (ANI)

