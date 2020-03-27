Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust donates Rs 51 cr to combat COVID-19

Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Friday donated Rs 51 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Central and state governments are fully prepared to fight the coronavirus which has caused havoc all over the world. The ad hoc committee of the Trust has decided to pay Rs. 51 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," Arun Dongre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said.

Dongre said the Trust has always helped the country when it is in need.

"The Trust has helped during the natural calamities and when the country is in need. We contributed Rs. 5 crores, for the people of the state, Rs. 12 crores for martyred soldiers in Pulwama," he added.

The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

