Shripad Naik shifted to CCU, informed Goa CM

Goa (Panaji) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant visited Goa Medical College on Tuesday morning to review the health condition of Union Minister Shripad Naik who was injured in a road accident at Karnataka on Monday.

"The doctors at 7 am this morning informed him that Naik is stable. However, he has been shifted to CCU (Cardian Care Unit)," Sawant said.



Naik was injured, while his wife Vijaya along with a close aide died after the car they were travelling met with an accident at a village of Ankola taluk in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier spoken to Goa CM to ensure arrangements for the treatments of Shripad Naik.

Naik is Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence and heads Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH). (ANI)

