Shripad Naik to visit Goa Shipyard Limited on Monday

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defense, Shripad Naik will be visiting Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) at Vasco on Monday.

He will also hold a review meeting, with GSL Officials regarding the defense projects sanctioned by earlier government and also the future plan of action, an official statement said.

GSL had bagged a large order in 2015 for building 12 minesweepers valued at Rs 32,000 crore during the tenure of late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

GSL and Indian industries were looking at partnering with the Korean shipbuilding industry in bringing world-class technology to the maritime sector of the country and in the making of the Mine Counter Measure Vessel (MCMV) project.

However, the order got stalled due to various reasons.

Naik has said that he will review all the projects that have been earlier sanctioned to Goa including GSL and others.

According to an official statement, he will also see the possibility of reviving the old defense projects and sanctioning some new projects to Goa. (ANI)

