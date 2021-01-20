Shripad Naik, undergoing treatment at Goa hospital, signs document; to be discharged in few days

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik, who is currently recuperating at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), signed a document on Tuesday.

Naik, who had suffered injuries in a road accident last week, will be discharged from the GMCH in a few days, officials said.





The Union Minister was briefly brought out of the hospital on Tuesday. He has been hospitalised since January 11, after he met with an accident at a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttar Kannada district in Karnataka.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has been given the responsibilities of Union AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Minister Shripad Naik.

President Ram Nath Kovind temporarily assigned the Ministry of AYUSH (independent charge) to Rijiju, a decision taken on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju will hold Naik's responsibilities until he resumes work after recovery, Press Secretary to the President, Ajay Kumar Singh said in a press release.

Naik met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on January 11. Accompanied by his wife and personal assistant, Naik was on his way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident. (ANI)

