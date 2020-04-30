Shubh Mangal Lockdown: Groom ties Mangalsutra on video call

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Coronavirus lockdown threw spanner in the wedding plans of Sreejith Nadesan and Anjana, until they found a way to get married- through a video call.

While the groom was in Kerala's Kottayan, the bride got stuck in Lucknow with her mother and brother when the lockdown was announced.

Pundits said there was no other auspicious date for the next two years, hence the marriage could not be postponed.

"I had booked tickets for April 18 for Kerala. But due to the lockdown, flight services were suspended. The family did not want to miss the auspicious day and it was decided that the marriage will be solemnised online," Anjana told reporters.

Nadesan is working with a bank, Anjana is a software engineer.

Their 'on-line' wedding ceremony was the coming together of technology and rituals. The groom tied the auspicious Mangalsutra around the bride's image in the video call.

Nadesan and Anjana, now the man and wife, wait for the travel restrictions to ease, so that they can meet and host a reception to their family and friends.

This is not the first time that a couple had to solemnised their marriage through a video call amidst lockdown.

Last month, Patna's Sadiya Nasreen and Uttar Pradesh's Danish Raza had their Nikah (Muslim wedding vows) through a video call.

A day before their big day, government announced measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Travels were restricted, flights and trains suspended- making it difficult for the guests to get together for the wedding. (ANI)