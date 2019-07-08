Shutdown in Srinagar on Burhan Wani's 3rd death anniversary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 08 (ANI): All shops, schools and colleges are closed and public transport is off the roads in Srinagar due to a shutdown called to observe the third death anniversary of terrorist Burhan Wani.

Additional security forces were deployed in sensitive areas to foil any protest and maintain law and order in the Valley.

Mobile data speed has been deduced to 2G and restrictions are imposed in some parts of Srinagar.

Wani, who was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces last year on July 8.

Following his death, widespread protests were staged and a curfew was imposed for 53 consecutive days. (ANI)

