Shuttler Saina Nehwal to join BJP

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal will be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly.

On the professional front, Saina was last seen playing in the Thailand Masters tournament, where her performance remained less than impressive as she was knocked in the very first round.

On January 22 she was knocked out of Thailand Masters after losing to Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt 21-13, 17-21, 21-15.

Last year, a number of sportspersons including cricketer Gautam Gambhir and Commonwealth Games medal-winning wrestler Babita Phogat had joined BJP. (ANI)