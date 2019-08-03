A court on Saturday awarded death sentence to accused Govind Singhal in connection to murder of Shweta Agarwal. Photo/ANI
A court on Saturday awarded death sentence to accused Govind Singhal in connection to murder of Shweta Agarwal. Photo/ANI

Shweta Agarwal murder case: Death sentence for Govind Singhal, lifer for his mother, sister

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:15 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A court here on Saturday awarded death sentence to Govind Singhal and life imprisonment to his mother -- Kamla Devi Singhal and sister Bhawani Singhal -- in connection with the murder of student Shweta Agarwal in 2017.
The three accused had been pronounced guilty by the court on Tuesday.
The relatives of Shweta Agarwal had demanded death sentence for all the three after they were convicted by the court.
After the quantum of punishment was pronounced, public prosecutor Abhijit Bhattacharya, while talking to reporters, said that they had produced 20 witnesses before the court which included police officers and doctors.
"It was clear from the post-mortem examination report that she was attacked with sharp weapons. There were 12 injury marks on her body. She was later burnt. The court said Govind Singhal has no right to live," Bhattacharya said.
"On July 30, the three of them were convicted under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murdering Shweta Agarwal. Today, the quantum of punishment has been announced. Govind Singhal has been awarded death sentence while Kamala Devi Singhal and Bhawani Singhal have got life imprisonment," he added.
On December 8, 2017, Shweta Agarwal was murdered by her "boyfriend" Govind Singhal in Shantipur. Her charred body was recovered from Singhal's house. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:56 IST

Kolkata: One more arrested in Yaba tablet bust

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): After police arrested two persons and seized seven packets of Amphetamine in connection with a narcotic case earlier today, one more person was arrested from Strand Road area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:52 IST

U'khand: One dead, five injured after accident at powerhouse in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): One person was killed while five others were injured in an accident at a powerhouse on Kalp Ganga River in Joshimath area here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:48 IST

Action will be taken against those who don't follow discipline:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A meeting of senior Congress leaders from Jharkhand was held on Saturday at the party headquarters here to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections and the tussle over leadership in the state unit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:44 IST

Anything that will happen in J-K will come to Parliament: Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Aug 3 (ANI): Amidst heightened speculation that the Centre is planning something big in Jammu and Kashmir, state Governor Satyapal Malik on Saturday said that neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister has hinted anything about any action in the state, tho

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:39 IST

Delhi Police recovers body of 12-year-old boy from pond in Aya Nagar

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Police on Saturday recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy, who went missing, from a pond in the jungle behind the Air Force Station in Aya Nagar here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:37 IST

Kumaraswamy hints at leaving politics, says he became CM 'accidentally'

Hassan (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday hinted at leaving politics, asserting that it is not for good people and emphasises on casteism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:30 IST

IMA Ponzi scam: SIT questions IPS officer Ajay Hilori

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): IPS officer Ajay Hilori was on Saturday interrogated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:25 IST

US Congressional delegation assures assistance to Tibetans

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A six-member US Congressional delegation on Saturday visited the Kashag Secretariat of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) here and assured necessary support to the Tibetans for preserving their religion and culture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:21 IST

BJP MPs to have dinner at residences of ministers

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): BJP MPs taking part in the orientation programme here will have dinner at the residences of Union Ministers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:18 IST

State is equipped to handle issues pertaining to tourism...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A day after tourist taxi operators kept their vehicles off the road, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the state is equipped to handle the issues pertaining to the tourism industry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Have faith the government will make arrangements for Amarnath...

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Mahant Dipinder Giri, custodian of the holy mace of the Amarnath cave, on Saturday said that he had not seen the Yatra being suspended even once and expressed hope that the administration would take steps to ensure it goes on unhindered.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:02 IST

WB: BSF arrests 7 smugglers, seizes 6 kg ganja, 1287 bottles of Phensedyl

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) seized six kilograms of ganja, 1287 bottles of Phensedyl, 82 cattle and 7 smugglers, in various operations, along the border of Bangladesh with West Bengal on Saturday.

Read More
iocl