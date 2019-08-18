Effigy of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Photo/ANI
Effigy of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Photo/ANI

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's statue vandalised, one arrested

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:51 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 : The Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a person for vandalising the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Shahpur town of Bhilwara district, police said.
"Statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was broken by anti-social elements on 11-12 Aug," said HK Mahawar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhilwara.
District collector Rajendra Bhatt, police officer Harendra Magawar and other officials had earlier conducted a recce of the area.
According to locals, the statue was vandalised after the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Mukherjee was the first person to protest against the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. This could be the reason why it was demolished," a local told ANI.

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:55 IST

Abolition of Triple Talaq will ensure dignity, equality to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Abolition of Triple Talaq will ensure dignity and equality to crores of Muslim women, said Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:52 IST

CBI books Ratul Puri, 4 others in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday booked Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the then executive director of Moser Baer, and four others in connection with fraud worth Rs 354 crore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:49 IST

6 people died following cloudburst , bodies recovered in...

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 : Six people have died following a cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the border area of Uttarkashi and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Bodies of all the six including, an 80-year-old Nepali national have been recovered by Himachal police, according to SDRF, Uttarakh

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:38 IST

Rajasthan: Govt promises fair probe into death of Harish Jatav,...

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The family members of Rattiram Jatav, who had consumed poison on August 15, ended their three-day-long strike on Sunday after talks with Tapkura hospital administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:25 IST

Walkway linking Blue Line, Aqua Line metro stations inaugurated

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): In good news for commuters, a 300 metre-long walkway connecting Delhi Metro's Blue Line with Aqua Line of Noida Metro was made operational here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:23 IST

OPD, emergency services to continue at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Out Patient Department (OPD) and emergency services will continue to run normally in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), a statement released by the hospital said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:22 IST

Punjab govt declares holiday in Sangrur, Barnala on August 20

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Punjab government has declared a holiday in Sangrur and Barnala on August 20 on account of the martyrdom day of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:20 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 21:13 IST

People responsible are busy covering up: Priyanka Gandhi slams...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Hours after a journalist and his brother were shot dead in Saharanpur, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Yogi Adityanath-led government for failing to maintain the law and order situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:50 IST

J-K DGP visits Rajouri, Udhampur, Jammu to review law and order situation

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited Rajouri, Udhampur and Jammu to review the security scenario and law and order situation in these districts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:33 IST

Congress has no shame; favours triple talaq to keep its vote...

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress party of dissenting against the newly-enacted law on Triple Talaq (instant divorce) to keep their vote bank intact.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:30 IST

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa's body cremated with full state honours

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Body of braveheart Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa who was killed in a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector, was cremated with full state honours at his village in Dehradun on Sunday.

Read More
iocl