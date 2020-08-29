Sub-Inspector Shanumaka Rao (File photo)
SI shot dead himself with his own service gun in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:34 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A Sub-Inspector of Greyhounds Police department died after he allegedly shot himself with his own service gun in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam on Friday.
The Sub-Inspector has been identified as Shanumaka Rao.
Bheemili Police Inspector G Srinivasa Rao said, "It will be ascertained if it is accidental firing or suicide. Case filed, probe on."
