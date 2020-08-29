Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A Sub-Inspector of Greyhounds Police department died after he allegedly shot himself with his own service gun in Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam on Friday.
The Sub-Inspector has been identified as Shanumaka Rao.
Bheemili Police Inspector G Srinivasa Rao said, "It will be ascertained if it is accidental firing or suicide. Case filed, probe on."
More details awaited (ANI)
SI shot dead himself with his own service gun in Visakhapatnam
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:34 IST
