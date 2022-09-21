Bathindi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday carried out raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.
The raids are currently underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
SIA conducts raids in J-K's Bathindi in terror funding case
ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 09:19 IST
Bathindi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday carried out raids in the Bathindi area of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.