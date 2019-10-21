Siachen is open for tourists, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Siachen area, the highest battlefield in the world, has been opened for tourists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Singh, who inaugurated the strategically-important bridge in eastern Ladakh, said that the areas from Siachen base camp to Kumar Post has been opened for tourism purposes.

"Siachen area is now open for tourists and tourism. From Siachen base camp to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Singh said in a tweet.

He said Ladakh has "tremendous potential" in tourism. "Better connectivity in Ladakh would certainly bring tourists in large numbers," he added.

Siachen is known as the world's highest battlefield. (ANI)

